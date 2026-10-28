Anjali Arora’s Kanpur Show Turns Into Legal Battle After She Allegedly Performs for 12 Minutes Instead of 45, Organisers Demand Rs 1.20 Crore

Social media personality Anjali Arora has landed in legal trouble after an event organiser filed a complaint against her in a Kanpur court. The complaint alleges that she left a live event after performing for around 12 minutes instead of completing the agreed 45-minute appearance. The dispute concerns the ‘Nagada Nights’ event held at Lajpat Bhawan Lawn in Kanpur on October 15. The organisers claim they paid Arora Rs 3 lakh for the performance and arranged travel, accommodation, food and transport for her team.

Digital marketing professional Ashish Kumar reportedly approached the ACJM-5 court, accusing Arora of cheating, defamation, criminal intimidation and spreading false information. The complaint also refers to the alleged involvement of her manager. The court has scheduled November 5 for recording the complainant’s statement.

Organisers Claim She Left After 12 Minutes

According to the complaint, Arora was scheduled to perform between 9 pm and 9:45 pm. However, the organisers alleged that she reached the stage around 9:45 pm and left after performing for approximately 12 minutes. The organisers claimed they transferred Rs 2.75 lakh to different accounts before paying the remaining Rs 25,000 after Arora arrived in Kanpur with her team.

They also alleged that the early departure affected their commitments to sponsors and caused financial losses estimated at around Rs 20 lakh. The organisers reportedly sent Arora a legal notice demanding Rs 1.20 crore in damages. They also sought a public apology, citing alleged financial losses and harm to their reputation.

Why Did Anjali Arora Leave the Event?

Arora presented a different account of the incident through videos shared on Instagram on October 19. She reportedly cited security concerns and alleged repeated intrusions into her personal space at the hotel. According to her account, people repeatedly rang her hotel room’s doorbell and approached her for photographs, making her uncomfortable.

Arora also clarified that she had no issue with the song ‘Kacha Badam’, which helped her gain popularity on social media. The organisers, however, disputed her allegations and maintained that appropriate arrangements had been made for the event.

Court to Record Complainant’s Statement on November 5

The dispute has now reached the court, with both sides presenting different accounts of what happened during the Kanpur event. While the organisers allege that Arora failed to complete the agreed performance and caused financial and reputational damage, Arora has cited security-related concerns. The complainant’s statement is scheduled to be recorded on November 5. Further developments will determine how the legal dispute progresses.