Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Anjali Arora’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha may have arrived in theatres ahead of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, but the film is already attracting attention for a reason its makers may not have anticipated.

The film released on September 25, and shortly before its theatrical debut, the makers unveiled posters introducing several characters, including Sugriva. It was in this poster that social media users spotted a background performer seemingly wearing spectacles among the Vanar Sena.

The tiny detail quickly became the subject of jokes online, with users questioning how a modern pair of glasses appeared in a story set in the Treta Yuga. Some even suggested that the image could have been edited before the poster was released.

‘Treta Yug Mein Chashma Kaun Lagata Hai?’

The reactions ranged from playful questions to outright trolling. One user asked, “Treta Yug mein chashma kaun lagata hai?” while another joked that it was the first time they had seen spectacles in the Treta Yuga.

The poster itself has since circulated across social media, turning what appears to be a minor visual detail into a talking point around the film. The makers have not indicated that the glasses were intentionally included, making it hard to say whether the detail was simply overlooked or an artefact of the poster image.

Anjali Arora’s Sita Casting Had Already Sparked Debate

The poster controversy comes after weeks of discussion around Anjali Arora’s casting as Sita. The actor, who rose to wider popularity through social media and her appearance on Lock Upp, faced mixed reactions after the film unveiled her look. During the film’s trailer launch, Arora addressed the trolling and said that as a public figure, she accepts that people have the right to like or dislike her. She also stressed that her responsibility as an actor was to give the role her full effort.

Arora further asked audiences to separate her on-screen portrayal of Sita from her personal life and social media persona.

What Is Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha About?

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha-Shri Ram Ki stars Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, Anjali Arora as Sita and Rajneesh Duggal as Ravana. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, while Nirbhay Wadhwa portrays Hanuman. The film was released across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25. It now arrives as another screen adaptation of the epic, months before the larger-scale Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is expected to reach audiences.