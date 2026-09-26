LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Anjali Arora’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has landed in theatres, but a tiny detail in one of its posters has become an unexpected talking point online. A background performer appearing to wear spectacles has left social media users joking about a “chashma” in the Treta Yuga.

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 11:21 IST

Anjali Arora’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha may have arrived in theatres ahead of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, but the film is already attracting attention for a reason its makers may not have anticipated.

The film released on September 25, and shortly before its theatrical debut, the makers unveiled posters introducing several characters, including Sugriva. It was in this poster that social media users spotted a background performer seemingly wearing spectacles among the Vanar Sena.

You Might Be Interested In

The tiny detail quickly became the subject of jokes online, with users questioning how a modern pair of glasses appeared in a story set in the Treta Yuga. Some even suggested that the image could have been edited before the poster was released. 

‘Treta Yug Mein Chashma Kaun Lagata Hai?’

The reactions ranged from playful questions to outright trolling. One user asked, “Treta Yug mein chashma kaun lagata hai?” while another joked that it was the first time they had seen spectacles in the Treta Yuga.

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

The poster itself has since circulated across social media, turning what appears to be a minor visual detail into a talking point around the film. The makers have not indicated that the glasses were intentionally included, making it hard to say whether the detail was simply overlooked or an artefact of the poster image. 

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Anjali Arora’s Sita Casting Had Already Sparked Debate

The poster controversy comes after weeks of discussion around Anjali Arora’s casting as Sita. The actor, who rose to wider popularity through social media and her appearance on Lock Upp, faced mixed reactions after the film unveiled her look. During the film’s trailer launch, Arora addressed the trolling and said that as a public figure, she accepts that people have the right to like or dislike her. She also stressed that her responsibility as an actor was to give the role her full effort.

Arora further asked audiences to separate her on-screen portrayal of Sita from her personal life and social media persona.

What Is Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha About?

Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha-Shri Ram Ki stars Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, Anjali Arora as Sita and Rajneesh Duggal as Ravana. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, while Nirbhay Wadhwa portrays Hanuman. The film was released across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25. It now arrives as another screen adaptation of the epic, months before the larger-scale Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is expected to reach audiences.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster
Tags: Anjali Aroraramayana

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect

Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Drop, Crosses Rs 98 Crore Worldwide

Vvan Force Of The Forrest Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film Opens With Rs 8 Crore

Gaurav Taneja Breaks Silence On Mau’s Death: ‘Internet Doesn’t Deserve An Explanation’ Amid Animal Cruelty Claims

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Squash Singles Final: When And Where To Watch Anahat Singh’s Gold Medal Match In India?

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Quarter-Final Fixtures Revealed: Who Will India And Pakistan Face? Check Full Schedule

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Truth Behind Viral Clip And Controversy

A Joyous Farewell to Lord Ganesha on One Side, Heartfelt Birthday Wishes on the Other

Speeding i20 Kills One After Crashing Into Auto, Rickshaw At Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station; Cars Were Racing

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

19 Die, Several Hospitalised Due To Use Of Spurious Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Nagaland

Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

Asian Games 2026: Who Will Team India Face In Quarter-Final? Opponents Revealed As Shreyas Iyer And Co. Eye Gold Medal Again

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster
Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster
Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster
Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster
Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

QUICK LINKS