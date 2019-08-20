Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Anjali Raghav and Diler Kharkiya’s Haryanvi song Lilo Chaman has crossed 100 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which features Lilo Chaman, has created a lot of buzz on social media as it has become immensely popular among fans. The song has been sung by Diler Kharkiya and Disha Panchal.

Lilo Chaman’s music video has been directed by Vikas Saini. In the music video, we see Diler Kharkiya romancing Anjali Raghav and their sizzling chemistry on the screen will blow your mind! The music video has already crossed more than 102 million views on video-streaming app YouTube and has gone viral on the Internet.

Anjali Raghav’s sexy latka-jhatkas in the music video will set your screens on fire as she is a phenomenal dancer and all her music videos get millions of YouTube views. She is one of the most popular Haryanvi singers and dancers. Her stage shows also witness a massive gathering as she has a huge fan following in the country.

Anjali Raghav, who hails from Haryana, is a popular Haryanvi singer, dancer and model and her songs go viral in no time. She has a massive fan base on social media and across the country, especially in Haryana. Anjali has also done several stage shows with Haryanvi dancing sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

She has known for her superhit Haryanvi songs such as Film Chandraval Dekhongi, Tere Shoot Ki Kadhai, Solid Body, Kote Chade Lalkaru, Sandal, Gungru Bajan Chode De, among many others. Not only in Haryanvi songs, but Anjali Raghav has also featured in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Punjabi and Himachali music videos.

She is also a social media sensation and her songs are played at all functions and parties especially in Haryana and Punjab.

