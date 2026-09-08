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Home > Entertainment News > Anjali Raghav Viral Video: What Happened In The Clip That Sparked A Storm Around Pawan Singh? Check It Out Here

Anjali Raghav Viral Video: What Happened In The Clip That Sparked A Storm Around Pawan Singh? Check It Out Here

A stage video featuring Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and actress Anjali Raghav went viral and triggered a wider controversy around consent, personal space and social-media harassment. Months later, the matter reached the Haryana State Commission for Women.

Anjali Raghav-Pawan Singh (Photo:X)
Anjali Raghav-Pawan Singh (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 10:37 IST

The controversy began with a video from a Lucknow stage event involving Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav. In the widely circulated clip, Singh can be seen placing his hand around Raghav’s waist during the programme. Reports at the time said the video quickly spread across social media, with viewers debating whether the interaction was appropriate. Raghav later spoke about the incident and said the touching was without her permission.

The clip subsequently became the centre of a much larger controversy, with Raghav also alleging that misleading and objectionable content about her was being circulated online.

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Why did Anjali Raghav approach the Haryana Women’s Commission?

The issue took a more serious turn in March 2026 when the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognisance of Raghav’s complaint and summoned both her and Pawan Singh for a hearing in Faridabad. The complaint concerned the alleged inappropriate touching during the Lucknow event as well as the subsequent circulation of videos and posts concerning Raghav.

Raghav later clarified that her complaint was primarily about the alleged online harassment and content being circulated about her, rather than simply seeking action against Singh. She also said that Singh had already apologised to her publicly.

Anjali Raghav Viral Video: What Happened In The Clip That Sparked A Storm Around Pawan Singh? Check It Out Here

What happened to the complaint against Pawan Singh?

At the April 2026 hearing, Raghav told the Women’s Commission that she no longer wished to pursue the complaint against Singh after he apologised publicly.

The Commission subsequently closed the proceedings against Singh. However, allegations concerning members of his social-media team and the alleged circulation of misleading content remained a separate issue.

Why did the Anjali Raghav viral video become such a big controversy?

What began as a short stage interaction eventually developed into a broader debate about consent, personal boundaries and the dangers of viral social-media content. For Raghav, the controversy went beyond the original footage. She alleged that her photographs and mobile number were subsequently uploaded to objectionable websites, something she described as an attempt to damage her reputation.

The episode is therefore not simply a story about a viral celebrity video. It also highlights how quickly a few seconds of footage can become a much larger online controversy, and how difficult it can be for the people involved to control the narrative once a clip begins circulating.

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Anjali Raghav Viral Video: What Happened In The Clip That Sparked A Storm Around Pawan Singh? Check It Out Here
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Anjali Raghav Viral Video: What Happened In The Clip That Sparked A Storm Around Pawan Singh? Check It Out Here
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