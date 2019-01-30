Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh's sexy Instagram photo in a blue and pink saree has been breaking the Internet! The diva, whose sensuous dance numbers take the Internet by storm has once again managed to drive her fans crazy with her latest post on Instagram.

Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri movie titled Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz has been setting the Internet ablaze with her jaw-dropping sultry photos! The dancing queen of Bhojpuri cinema who is known for her grooving and sensuous dance moves shared a breathtaking picture on photo-sharing platform Instagram in which the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress is dressed in a blue saree with a stylish pink blouse.

Anjana Singh, who has more than 274,000 followers on her official Instagram account is a social media sensation who is known for her sultry and hot Instagram posts. Anjana Singh’s latest Instagram picture has dropped a bomb on social media and everyone is talking about her stunning photo! Anjana Singh has a massive fan following on social media and has a huge fan base on across the nation!

Anjana Singh has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Raja Ji I Love You, Hero Gamcha Wala, among many others. Anjana Singh has worked with all the big Bhojpuri actors such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, among many others.

Anjana Singh is also an amazing dancer and her item songs in many Bhojpuri films garner thousands and millions of likes and views on video-sharing platform YouTube. Anjana Singh is one of the most popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More