Anjana Singh is one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and is also called the Instagram queen. She is not only known for her sexy dance videos but also her sultry photos and amazing videos which are a treat to the eyes! Anjana Singh in her latest Instagram photo looks like a complete bombshell as she poses in a brown court and black top with red lipstick and brown glares. Her expressions are priceless and Anjana Singh’s latest Instagram photo has gone viral on the Internet!

Anjana Singh, who has starred in more than 70 Bhojpuri films has been everyday impressing her millions of fans with her stunning photos, amazing films and crazy dance videos. Anjana Singh is a very popular Bhojpuri actress who is best known for her item songs in the Bhojpuri film industry. Anjana Singh has worked with all the big actors such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among many others. Anjana Singh is very popular on social media as well and has a massive fan following.

