Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh's latest Instagram photo is winning the Internet! Dressed in a sexy blue suit, Anjana Singh looks stunning as she poses for the camera. Anjana Singh is one of the most phenomenal Bhojpuri dancers and is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh has been raising the hotness quotient with her sexy and stunning Instagram photos. In the latest picture shared by the Bhojpuri dancing queen on her official Instagram account, we see Anjana Singh dressed in a gorgeous blue suit with a beautiful pink Rajasthani chunni and her perfect pink lip shade and brown sunglasses. The sun-kissed photo is stunning and too hot to handle! Anjana Singh is one of the most stylish celebrities and is best known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema.

Anajan Singh has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri films—Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Ek Aur Faulad, Raja Ji I Love You, among many others. Anjana Singh has a massive fan following across the country and on Instagram, the Bhojpuri bombshell has more than 265,000 followers which make her a social media sensation as well. Anjana Singh keeps sharing her stunning and hot photos on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and many more and is one of the most loved dancers.

Anjana Singh has previously worked in several television shows and has also appeared in other regional films. From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others, Anjana Singh has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry and is one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses.

Her latest Instagram photos have set social media on fire!

