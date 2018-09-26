Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is known for her sexy and cute videos which the Bhojpuri star keeps sharing on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest video, Anjana Singh looks adorable and seductive as she makes some adorable and sexy expressions.

Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is known for her sexy and cute videos which the Bhojpuri star keeps sharing on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest video, Anjana Singh looks adorable and seductive as she makes some adorable and sexy expressions. Anjana, who has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Raja Ji I Love You, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, among others is known for her phenomenal performance as a dancer and has worked with all the big stars from Dinesh Lal Yadav to Khesari Lal Yadav.

She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Ek Aur Faulad which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and made her the star that she is.

Anjana Singh has more than 137,000 followers on her Instagram account and has become a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy and sultry photos and dance videos.

