Bhojpuri dancing sensation and one of the finest movie actress, Anjana Singh is currently having a gala time in Jodhpur where she is attending a friend’s wedding. The actress has been sharing breathtaking photos and videos from the wedding and she is looking completely magical in the photos which have been setting social media on fire! In the recent photo shared by Anjana Singh on her official Instagram account from the grand wedding in Jodhpur, the Bhojpuri bombshell looks stunning in a white suit with beautiful mehendi on her hands.

The sun-kissed photo with her pink lip shade, brown glares and a beautiful smile makes the photo a perfect click! Anjana Singh has been ruling millions of hearts with her amazing work on-screen in films like Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Hero Gamcha Wala, Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Love Aur Rajneeti, among many others. Anjana Singh has also featured in television shows and Oriya films and is a multi-talented star.

Anjana Singh’s stunning and gorgeous photos can make anyone’s day and the latest one is being loved by fans and therefore the picture has received thousands of likes. Anjana Singh is also a very good dancer and her dance videos on YouTube are proof.

