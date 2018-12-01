Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh is not very old in the industry but has won millions of hearts with her acting and dancing skills! The Bhojpuri dancing sensation, who is best known for her sexy item songs is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to her sexy photos and videos.

Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh is not very old in the industry but has won millions of hearts with her acting and dancing skills! The Bhojpuri dancing sensation, who is best known for her sexy item songs is also known as the Instagram queen all thanks to her sexy photos and videos which are shared by the Bhojpuri bombshell on her official Instagram account! In the latest photo shared by the diva on social media platform Instagram, the beauty queen looks sizzling in a black top, blue jacket and blue denim jeans.

Her stunning smile is adding to her charm and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Anjana Singh has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Raja Ji I Love You, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Hero Gamcha Wala, among many others. Anjana Singh is known for her phenomenal dance skills and has become an Internet sensation. Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh has a strong fan base on social media.

Anjana Singh has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among others.

