Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh, who began her career in the Bhojpuri industry by working in serials and daily soaps like Bhag Na Bache Koi, made her big Bollywood debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Ek Aur Faulad which emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters of that year. Anjana Singh, post that has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Lahoo Pukarela, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Raja Ji I Love You, among many others.

She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and has now become one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses in the industry currently. Anjana Singh has also become a social media sensation now who keeps sharing her sexy and sultry Instagram photos as well as videos. In the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri bombshell, Anjana Singh looks sizzling as she makes some sexy and cute expressions in the video she has posted on her official Instagram account.

Anjana Singh’s latest Instagram video has gone viral on the Internet!

