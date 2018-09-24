Bhojpuri cinema sexiest dancer and actress Anjana Singh is now killing it on social media with her sexy and hot Instagram photos. The diva, who has featured in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Lahoo Pukarela, among several others has set social media on fire with her sexy and hot photos which has been steaming up the Internet for quite some time now.

Her eye makeup and her beautiful smile is to die for!

In the recent photo shared by the Bhojpuri diva on photo-sharing app Instagram, Anjana Singh looks ravishing and astonishing in a sexy and stunning pink saree. Her eye makeup and her beautiful smile is to die for!

Anjana Singh is not only one of the finest Bhojpuri actresses but is also a loved dancer and her dance songs go viral on social media in hardly any time! She has a huge fan following on social media and her latest photo has driven fans crazy!

