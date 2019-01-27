Anjana Singh sexy video: Ek Aur Faulad fame actress Anjana Singh is one of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry. Her latest super hit song Meri Jawani Aag Hai simply set the YouTube on fire. Sung by Mohan Rathore and Indu Sonali and written by Sumit Chandravanshi, Meri Jawani Aag Hai from the film Nadaan Ishq Ba featuring Anjana Singh has garnered thousands of likes and millions of praises on social media.

Anjana Singh sexy video: Ek Aur Faulad fame actress Anjana Singh is one of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves in film videos and sexy photos on Instagram, is also one of the most popular divas of the regional film industry. Singh who made her acting debut in 2014, is currently enjoying the love and praise she is expecting from her fan following and critics.

Sanki Daroga actor is also known as the Bhojpuri bombshell of Bihar. Her latest super hit song Meri Jawani Aag Hai simply set the YouTube on fire. Sung by Mohan Rathore and Indu Sonali and written by Sumit Chandravanshi, Meri Jawani Aag Hai from the film Nadaan Ishq Ba featuring Anjana Singh has garnered thousands of likes and millions of praises on social media. Helmed by Santaram and bankrolled by Yogesh Kumar, the blockbuster Bhojpuri track is made under the banners of Yashi Music.

Anjana Singh is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming Bhojpuri projects like Chotki Thakurayin starring Rani Chatterjee and Yash Kumar. She will also star in Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz, Poonam Dubey and Payas Pandit’s Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s Love You Sawariya and Yash Kumar Mishra starrer Shiva Banal. Apart from that, she will feature in Ravi Kishan, Raju Singh Mahi, Kishan Rai, Ayushi Tiwari and Monika Roy starrer Sabse Bada Champion. Giraftaar, Lanka, Dushman Sarhad Paar Ka, Dupatta Wali I Love You, Khuddar, Band Baja Barat, Saugandh Ba Hamara Suhag Ke, Sherdil Ghatak and Bitiya Chhathi Mai Ke are some of her upcoming movies scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

