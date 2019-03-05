Anjana Singh photo: Anjana Singh has been setting the Internet ablaze with her hot avatars on photo-sharing app Instagram where she shares her stunning photos and sexy videos that make her thousands of fans go gaga over her!

Anjana Singh photo: One of the most stylish actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Anjana Singh has been winning the Internet with her hot and sexy avatar in her latest photos which take the Internet by storm. The Bhojpuri item queen can rock any look—from Indian wear and ethnic to western wear and hot dresses, Anjana Singh has become a head turner and her photos and videos are proof. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation on her Instagram account, Anjana Singh looks magical in a black top with blue denim jeans and white sneakers.

Anjana Singh shared another photo on her Instagram account In which she is dressed in a pastel colour suit with stunning earrings and makeup. Anjana Singh is one of the most talked-about actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also one of the hottest actresses and her photos and videos on social media are proof.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with superhit film Ek Aur Faulad which was released in 2012. Anjana Singh, post that has starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies such as Raja Ji I Love You, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Khoon Bhari Maang, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Lagi Tohse Lagan, among many others.

