Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Both the actor are looking alluring dressed in their stylish outfits.

Anjana Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav looks adorable posing on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale

Anjana Singh hot photos: Anjana Singh is counted among the most versatile actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The actor has given major hit songs, movies to the industry and is best known for her hot looks, adorable smile on social media. Recently the diva created a buzz on Instagram with her latest hot photos from the sets of the show Sa re ga ma pa finale. In her recent uploads, the diva looks alluring dressed in a black saree with a golden border. She is looking pretty posing well with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav. Meanwhile, Dinesh is looking smart dressed in a blue suit.

The Internet sensation has about 223k followers and never leaves a chance of updating her timeline on Instagram. The diva did her on-screen debut with Film Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and has also tried her hands in Television Debut Bhag Na Bache Koi. The actor is also well known for her dance and has also given major hits in the songs– Lagale Tu Ang Sajna, Janeman Lageloo, Raja Nas Nas me and many more which have garnered more than a million views on YouTube.She has also worked with big Bhojpuri stars like–Khesari Lal Yadav, Madhu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Yadav and many more.

