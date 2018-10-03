Bhojpuri item girl Anjana Singh, who has worked with Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in many blockbusters such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, among many others are one of the most loved on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri item girl Anjana Singh, who has worked with Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in many blockbusters such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, among many others are one of the most loved on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. Not only on the silver screen, but their jodi is also loved on social media all thanks to the adorable and cute videos and photos which they keep sharing on their respective Instagram account.

In the recent photo which was shared by Anjana Singh on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, we see Anjana’s photo with Dinesh Lal Yadav and it seems that they were shooting for a wedding scene when this photo was clicked!

Dressed as a bride, Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous while everyone’s favourite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua looks dapper as a groom. Recently, another video of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav had taken over the Internet and now this latest photo has taken social media by storm.

