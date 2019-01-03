Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh masters the talent of gaining attention on social media. The Internet sensation has about 242k followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favourite. In her recent uploads, the actor looks high-spirited, posing well for the camera with a dazzling smile.

Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh is best known for her spectacular looks and extravagant acting skills in Bhojpuri cinema. The Internet sensation has about 242k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and amazes her fans on regular basis with her adorable smile. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. The hottie looks alluring dressed in a stylish dress. With a slight tone of mascara and dark lipstick, the actor kills the Internet by her happening looks.

The hardworking actor made her Bhojpuri entrance in the movie–Film Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012. Post to it, the diva continued to give a series of hits to the industry like–Raja Ji I Love You, Khoon Bhari Maang, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke La, Love Aur Rajneeti and many more. Her Item songs not only amazes her fans but has also garnered numerous views on the video-sharing platform–YouTube.Not only cinemas, but the actor has also tried her hands in Bhojpuri Television series–Bhag Na Bache Koi in the year 2012 which proves that the diva excels in every field.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More