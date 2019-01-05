Anjana Singh hot videos: The hot and sexy Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh is always up with a perfect surprise for her fans. The lady who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy video. Watch the unmissable video that has already set the Internet on fire.

Anjana Singh hot videos: From Ek Aur Faulad to Badrinath, Anjana Singh’s happening and glamorous journey in the Bhojpuri industry is simply remarkable. The stunning lady who is known for her amazing performance in movies like Khiladi, Love Aur Rajneeti, Nagraj and Sanki Daroha, was honoured with best actress viewers choice award during the International Bhojpuri Films Awards in London. Not just one, she was later in the year again rewards with the best actress award in International Bhojpuri Films Awards Malaysia.

Well, apart from being one of the familiar faces who is also the most bankable divas of the Bhojpuri industry, she is happily famous on the Internet. The stunning lady stays quite active on her social media handle and never misses a chance of sharing details about her personal as well as professional life. From posting her sizzling photos to funny videos, Anjana Singh definitely knows how to keep entertaining her 244k followers. Recently, the beautiful lady from Lucknow, took to her official Instagram account to share her Agar Yeh Pyaar Ho Jaye video. In a hot red suit with on the point make-over, Anjana Singh’s stunning look in the video will not let you miss the video that has already created a whole lot of buzz.

Take a look at the video of Anjana Singh:

