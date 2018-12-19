Anjana Singh sexy photo: The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, donning a red full sleeves dress Anjana Singh looks hot as ever as she smiles for the camera. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Anjana Singh made her film debut with Bhojpuri film One and Faulad in 2012.

Anjana Singh sexy photo: Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Anjana Singh has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos and her killer body. The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from her latest photo shoot, donning a red full sleeves dress Anjana Singh looks hot as ever as she smiles for the camera. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her ethereal beauty. Anjana Singh made her film debut with Bhojpuri film One and Faulad in 2012. Since then Anjana Singh has worked in several movies and has featured danced to many item songs. Anjana Singh is a social media sensation 220k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has bagged many awards for her work. Along with that, Anjana has also worked in many advertisements.

Talking about Anjana’s personal life, she married Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar, with whom she has a beautiful daughter too. On the professional front, Anjana Singh has featured in 3 movies this year such as Nagraj, Badrinath and Sanki Daroga opposite Bhojpuri power star Ravi Kishan. Take a look at her photos here:

