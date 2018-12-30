Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her hot clicks. The sensation has about 238k followers on Instagram and has recently uploaded her traditional look photos. In the pictures, she is looking marvellous dressed in a pink blue suit which is suiting her well.

In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares with overloading comments which prove the diva to be her fans favourite. The diva made her on-screen debut with the movie–Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and made her Television debut with Bhag Na Bache Koi. Not just Bhojpuri the outstanding actor has also performed well in Oriya movie–Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu in the year 2016. Not just in films, the diva also excels in dancing and has created a buzz on YouTube with her songs with millions of views. Apart from it, the hardworking actor has also shared the screens with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan and many more.

