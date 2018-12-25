Anjana Singh hot photos: Anjana Singh leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her upgrades. Recently the diva got an award for the most popular actress by Bhojpuri Film Award. She looks excited dressed in a black outfit.

Anjana Singh hot photos: Anjana Singh is best known for her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films. Her adorable smile and looks are something one cannot miss at all. Anjana is an avid social media user and keeps her fans well updated by her professional and personal upgrades. Recently the diva took to her official instagram handle to share her Award function pictures. In the photos, the actor is looking marvellous dressed in a black dress. Her magenta lipstick with smoky eyes has got her fans attention and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered numerous likes and comments. The diva made her on-screen debut with Film Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and Television Debut with – Bhag Na Bache ko.

The diva has received an award for the most popular actress and looks very happy for her acheivement. The Internet sensation has about 230k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The actor has given major hits to the Bhojpuri film industry –Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Love Aur Rajneeti, Sanki Daroga and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More