Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh who began her career with Ek Aur Faulad, never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her sexy photos and sizzling dance videos. The stunning lady who is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri film industry has a good amount of blockbusters under her belt. Khiladi actress is not just the budding superstar in the industry but also the Internet sensation who has thousands of fans following her on photo-sharing app, Instagram.

After posting a hilarious Tik Tok video with Chotki Thakurayin co-star Rani Chatterjee, Anjana Singh took to her social media platform to share her uber-hot poolside picture. With perfect make-up and sunset view, Anjana Singh simply slayed her look. The photo which was posted yesterday i.e. January 9, has so far garnered over 7k likes on social media. Setting the internet on fire with her killer looks, Singh’s post was jam packed with comments praising her sensuous avatar and beauty. If you missed the latest Instagram post of Love Aur Rajneeti fame actress, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Anjana Singh who won the best actress award for her amazing performance in Jigar, was last seen in Bhojpuri project Badrinath. She is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Chotki Thakurayin which will also star Rani Weds Raja actor Rani Chatterjee.

