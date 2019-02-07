Known for her popular roles in various movies such as Love Aur Rajneeti, Nagraj, Anjana Singh took to Instagram to share a poster of her upcoming movie's teaser titled Saiyan Ji dagabaz. In the poster, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sushil Singh and Manoj Singh have been featured. This was followed by a flood of compliments for Anjana Singh. With 1,780 likes on Instagram, the followers are continued to pour in their praises.

Known for her popular roles in various movies such as Love Aur Rajneeti, Nagraj, Anjana Singh took to Instagram to share a poster of her upcoming movie’s teaser titled Saiyan Ji dagabaz. In the poster, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sushil Singh and Manoj Singh have been featured. This was followed by a flood of compliments for Anjana Singh. With 1,780 likes on Instagram, the followers are continued to pour in their praises.

Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se actor Anjanan Singh has always made sure to share the photographs on Instagram. Owing to her massive fan following, be it her movie’s posters or vacation pics, Anjana Singh has hardly missed any opportunity to share the photographs with her followers.

Check out her more photographs on Instagram.

On the occassion of Rose Day, the actor Anjana Singh also wished her fans on Instagram. In the caption she mentioned a shayari. In the photograph, Anjana Singh looks beautiful in a yellow kurta as she looks in the cameras.

On the professional front, Anjana Singh has worked in various Bhojpuri films such as like Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More