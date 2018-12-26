Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos. The diva on Wednesday morning shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black saree. Her golden jewellery and pink lipstick are making her look even more beautiful!

Anjana Singh is one of the most popular and successful Bhojpuri actresses

She has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, among many others. Anjana Singh has previously worked in the television industry as well and has a huge fan base in India. Anjana Singh is also an Internet sensation who has a massive fan base on social media sites.

Not only this, Anjana Singh has more than 232,000 followers on her official Instagram account.

