Bhojpuri stunner Anjana Singh in her recent Instagram photo is seen posing with a sexy red car in a hot red dress. The sun-kissed photo in which Anjana Singh is wearing a steamy hot red dress will blow the mind of all her friends. Anjana Singh, sharing the photo on her official Instagram account wrote that it is the last day of her shoot and she also said that she loves her job. Anjana Singh is a popular actress known for her work in Bhojpuri cinema.

She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films and is currently shooting for another upcoming film. Anjana Singh, besides being a popular actress is also a social media sensation and has a crazy fan following on all sorts of social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, among others. Anjana Singh is also an amazing dancer with her dance videos and item songs crossing millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube.

From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Anjana Singh has worked with all the top Bhojpuri stars and is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry. Anjana Singh has by far featured in more than 100 Bhojpuri films and item songs.

