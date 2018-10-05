Bhojpuri dancing sensation Anjana Singh and Bhojpuri power star Pramod Premi's blockbuster film Munna Mawali, which won millions of hearts and was loved by the fans and audience in Bihar, is now set to release in Mumbai! Yes, you read that right!

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Anjana Singh and Bhojpuri power star Pramod Premi’s blockbuster film Munna Mawali, which won millions of hearts and was loved by the fans and audience in Bihar, is now set to release in Mumbai! Yes, you read that right! All fans of the Bhojpuri film industry have a big reason to be happy as Munna Mawali will be hitting the theatres in Mumbai on October 5. The action drama, which released in Bihar on September 7 this year was loved by the audience in Bihar and now let’s see how the film is welcomed in Mumbai.

Munna Mawali has been helmed by Ravi Sinha and has been backed by Pappu Pandey. The blockbuster also stars Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey in a key role.

The film also stars Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Pramod Shukla, Manmohan Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Ayaz Khan, Neelam Vahisht, Manoj Singh Tiger, and Vinod Mishra in prominent roles. It will be interesting to see how the film is welcomed by the Mumbai audience as it hits the silver screen in Mumbai today—October 5.

