The sensational Bhojpuri song titled Lagale Tu Ang Sajna from Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan’s film Love Aur Rajneeti has crossed 6 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. The sensuous song has once again gone viral and has crossed 6 million views on the video-sharing platform. The song features Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs.

Lagale Tu Ang Sajna has been produced by Asha Devi, Sucheta Tagra and the lyrics have been given by Addy Singh. Anjana Singh is one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her sexy and sizzling dance videos go viral in no time! She is a social media sensation who keeps sharing her hot and steamy photos on her social media accounts. Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan starrer Blockbuster Bhojpuri film Love Aur Rajneeti is one of the most popular films of the Bhojpuri film industry!

The film has been helmed by Harsh Anand and backed by Asha Devi and Sucheta Yatra and also stars Brijesh Tripathi and Manoj Pandit in key roles! The song from the film titled Lagale Tu Ang Sajna is one of the most loved tracks by all fans of the Bhojpuri film industry.

