Anjana Singh, who is known for her killer dance moves in Bhojpuri film industry, gave a special surprise to all her fans as she shared a beautiful ‘good morning’ photograph on her Instagram account. Dressed in all black, Anajana Singh looks bold and stylish at the same time. Fans seem to be going head over heels as Anjana poses for this gorgeous picture as the comment section was full of praises. Known for her latka-jhatkas, Anjana Singh is said to be one of most charming and charismatic actress of the Bhojpuri industry.

Some five years back, Anjana Singh made her Bhojpuri film debut with Ek Aur Faulad. The movie was loved by one and all and later helped Anjana in becoming a Bhojpuri superstar which she is now.

Apart from making her debut with Ek Aur Faulad, Anjana Singh was also seen in Truck Driver, Raja Ji I Love You, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Khoon Bhari Maang, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun and many others.

Anjana Singh enjoys a huge fan following in Instagram where she usually shares her gorgeous photographs. He videos on YouTube have millions of views.

