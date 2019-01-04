Anjana Singh is also a social media sensation with over 243,000 followers on her official Instagram account. Anjana Singh's Instagram photos set social media on fire as the actress keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling photos on her Instagram account.

Anjana Singh is a Bhojpuri sensation and one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Hero Gamcha Wala, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Raja Ji I Love You, among many others and has worked with almost all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

Anjana Singh is also a social media sensation with over 243,000 followers on her official Instagram account. Anjana Singh’s Instagram photos set social media on fire as the actress keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling photos on her Instagram account which are loved by thousands of her followers on the photo-sharing app.

In the latest photo shared by Anjana Singh on her account on Friday, the diva looks stunning as she poses in a red suit. Her curly hair and beautiful jewellery is to die for!

