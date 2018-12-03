Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh is a multi-talented actor. She is called the queen of Bhojpuri cinema for a reason—her stunning looks and phenomenal acting and dancing skills. Apart from being a dancing sensation and a terrific actor, Anjana Singh is also a social media star.

Anjana Singh's video has gone viral on the Internet

Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh is a multi-talented actor. She is called the queen of Bhojpuri cinema for a reason—her stunning looks and phenomenal acting and dancing skills. Apart from being a dancing sensation and a terrific actor, Anjana Singh is also a social media star. Anjana Singh has a massive fan following on 197,000 followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps treating her thousands of followers with sultry photos and sexy videos.

In the latest post shared by the Bhojpuri bombshell on Monday afternoon, Anjana Singh is seen singing the iconic song Dum Maro Dum and making some sexy and cute expressions! Her stunning face and beautiful eyes make the video worth a watch! Anjana Singh’s video has gone viral on the Internet and is being loved by her followers on social media after the song went viral!

Anjana Singh has worked in many Bhojpuri films and has delivered many blockbusters as well. She is a social media queen and her sexy and hot dance videos garner millions of views and likes on social media platforms and video-sharing platforms such as YouTube.

Anjana Singh keeps sharing her sexy videos which take social media by storm. Her latest video has been breaking the Internet.

