Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, among many others will now be seen in Ravi Kishan starrer Sanki Daroga. She is not only one of the most stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a phenomenal dancer.

Her sexy and sultry posts on photo-sharing app Instagram have made her a social media sensation. Her latest post on her official Instagram account, Anjana Singh can be seen in an adorable video with her co-stars from her upcoming project. Dressed in a stunning pink and orange suit, Anjana Singh looks astonishing in the cute video which has taken over the Internet! She is one of the most talked-about Bhojpuri actress and a crazy dancer.

Anjana Singh’s upcoming film Sanki Daroga also stars Priti Shukla, Pinkul, Sagar Salman, Jeet Rastogi and Manoj Tiger in key roles.

Her sexy and stunning photos are loved by her millions of fans. Anjana Singh has a strong fan base on social media and especially on her official Instagram account.

