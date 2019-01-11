Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very happy and magical birthday to her Beta co-star Amrapali Dubey. The stunning lady who has turned 32 today i.e. January 11, is currently busy promoting for her upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav while, Anjana is busy with her Bhojpuri project Chotki Thakurayin.

Anjana Singh hot photos: Khiladi actor Anjana Singh who began her acting career in 2010 with Ek Aur Faulad, took to her official Instagram handle to wish magical birthday to Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey on her 32 birthday today i.e. January 11. With a beautiful photo and a sweet message, Singh’s post for her Beta co-star garnered over 3k likes within hours with comment section full of love and wishes. The picture that was shared for her 252.9k fans was all about Anjana and Amrapali being in smiles as they posed for a selfie. In the photo, Amrapali Dubey is seen in her casual avatar while Anjana Singh is all decked up in make-up.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. She will also star in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma. Apart from that, Dubey will be in Bidai 2 that will also feature Prince Singh Rajput. Talking about Anjana Singh, she is enjoying shooting for Chotki Thakurayin starring Rani Chatterjee. If you missed Anjana Singh’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the post here:

Apart from Anjana Singh, Bhojpuri sensation got adorable wishes from her rumoured beau Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Nirahua Hindustani 3 star took to his official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to her with a sweet message and a photo in which he is seen making her eat cake.

