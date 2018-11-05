On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Bhojpuri beauty Anjana Singh posted a stunning photo on her official Instagram account to wish her fans a very Happy Dhanteras. The photo has taken over the Internet and Anjana Singh looks stunning in a red and blue suit.

Bhojpuri actor and dancing sensation Anjana Singh on Monday took to photo-sharing app Instagram to wish her millions of fans a very good morning and Happy Dhanteras. In the photo, we see Bhojpuri YouTube queen Anjana Singh dressed in a stunning red and blue suit. Her eye makeup looks stunning and her subtle look is making her look gorgeous! Anjana Singh is one of the most sensational dancers of the Bhojpuri film industry and is known for her stunning and charming looks, blockbuster films and her sexy latka-jhatkas.

Anjana Singh is also very good friends with another Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh and they keep sharing adorable photos with each other on social media. Anaja Singh’s photo wishing all her fans a very Happy Dhanteras has gone viral on social media. Anjana Singh has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films as well as item songs and has even worked with all the big names such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

She is a social media queen as well and has more than 159,000 followers on her official Instagram account. She keeps sharing her stunning and beautiful photos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

