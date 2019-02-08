Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh recently wished Poonam Dubey on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post. She uploaded their picture dolled up in sarees, which is looking stunning on the divas. In just one hour, the photos garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the actors are their fans favourite.

Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh is best known for her item numbers in the industry. Her hot moves and crazy dance steps is something one cannot miss at all. The Internet sensation recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a Happy Birthday post for Bhojpuri star Poonam Dubey. In the picture, both of the actors are looking gorgeous, dolled up in sarees. The birthday girl is wearing a yellow saree and Anjana is wearing a blue pink saree with long elegant earrings. Both the actors are looking alluring, posing for the camera in a picture perfect manner.

Anjana Singh is from Lucknow and keeps flourishing herself well in both Bhojpuri films and Tv shows. She did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and did her Television debut with the show Bhag Na Bache Koi. The hardworking actor is serving the industry from past 8 years and leaves no chance of spreading her talent on-screen. Meanwhile, Poonam Dubey commenced her career in the year 2014 with the movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander with Khesari Lal Yadav. Poonam also won Best Supporting Actress from Bhojpuri Cine Awards in 2018 for her film Rangdari Tax. Some of her hit films are Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mothe, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere and many more.

