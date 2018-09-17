Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh gave a very special surprise to her Instagram followers and thousands of fans as she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Monday morning. Dressed in a stunning pink coloured anarkali suit, Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh looks astonishing as she makes poses for the camera.

Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh gave a very special surprise to her Instagram followers and thousands of fans as she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Monday morning. Dressed in a stunning pink coloured anarkali suit, Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh looks astonishing as she makes poses for the camera. Anjana Singh is one of the most gorgeous and sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her sizzling dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas.

Anjana Singh made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry back in 2012 with Ek Aur Faulad and later featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Truck Driver, Raja Ji I Love You, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Khoon Bhari Maang, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, among many others.

Her sexy photos and dance videos set the Internet on fire and her music videos and item songs from Bhojpuri films garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube.

