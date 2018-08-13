Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh has set the Internet on fire after she posted a sexy video on her Instagram account. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Anjana Singh is seen singing the popular song Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and her adorable and seductive expressions while singing the song will drive your Monday blues away!

Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh has set the Internet on fire after she posted a sexy video on her Instagram account. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Anjana Singh is seen singing the popular song Deewana Hai Dekho from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and her adorable and seductive expressions while singing the song will drive your Monday blues away! Anjana Singh is not only a very fine actor and an amazing dancer but also a very terrific singer.

Dressed in Indian attire and wearing silver jewellery, Anjana Singh looks magnificent as she sings the popular song in her latest Instagram video which has driven her fans crazy. Another interesting thing about this Bhojpuri sensation is that she is one of the very first Bhojpuri actresses who signed a whooping number of 25 films in the first two years of her career.

💕💕 A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Anjana Singh is known for her terrific dancing skills, phenomenal acting skills and most of all her stunning looks. Whatever she posts on social media goes viral in no time and her latest video on which she is singing the song has also been breaking the Internet.

Anjana Singh has worked with all the Bhojpuri superstars and is known as the dancing queen and item girl of Bhojpuri cinema. Anjana Singh is also very close friends with Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh and the two keep sharing adorable posts with each other.

Anjana Singh’s dance videos go viral in no time and her latest Instagram video is too hot to handle! In another sexy Instagram post, Anjana Singh is seen posing in a sexy white outfit and the photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it started surfacing on social media. Anjana is known for her sexy dance moves and killer steps.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More