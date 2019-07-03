Ankita Lokhande to get married: Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande who was last seen in Manikarnika is all set to make things official with long term beau Vicky Jain! Take a look at her pictures inside.

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain proposes to her, Pavitra Rishta actor reacts in the most hilarious way!

Ankita Lokhande’s to get married to boyfriend Vicky Jain: Ankita Lokhande is having one blast of a year from making her Bollywood debut with the box office hit Manikarnika as Jhalkari bai to now making things official with long term beau Vicky Jain!

The Pavitra Rishta actress had her own fairytale moment with boyfriend Vicky Jain as he popped the question! By the looks of it, it was a surprise for Ankita Lokhande as the duo is dressed in gym clothes and are surrounded by greenery.

After going steady for so many months, the couple finally decided to take the next step and we wonder if Ankita said yes? To share the good news, Ankita took to her twitter handle and shared a series of photos with Vicky Jain. They can be seen having a happy moment as he goes down on one knee and simply captioned her post as – I will think about it.

I will think about it😛😛😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/BZqLoz4I1X — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 2, 2019

While there were rumors of the couple getting married earlier this year a picture had surfaced in April where Ankita was kissing Vicky. The video clip was from a wedding and hence her fans thought the duo are married. But later, Ankita cleared the air and said that she isn’t married yet and when something gets confirmed she will personally inform.

There have been reports that the couple has already invested in an 8BHK property which is currently under construction. Ankita before being in a relationship with Vicky Jain was dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo was into each other and had met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta but later parted ways. Ankita took a lot of time to get over her breakup.

