LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Ankita Lokhande has landed in the middle of a social media controversy after videos from her Ganpati celebrations surfaced online. The actress is being criticised by some users over her gestures and expressions during the prayers.

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 21:23 IST

Ankita Lokhande is once again at the centre of social media attention, but this time it is not related to a television or film project. Videos from the actress’ Ganpati celebrations have surfaced online and triggered a wave of reactions, with some social media users criticising her conduct during the religious ceremony. In the clips circulating online, Ankita can be seen participating in the Ganpati celebrations with others. Some portions of the videos show her making loud vocal expressions and animated gestures while the prayers are taking place. Another moment has also drawn attention for what some viewers interpreted as gestures related to having a child.

The videos have since sparked a debate in the comments section, with reactions ranging from criticism of her expressions to comments accusing her of “overacting”. Some users described the behaviour as unnecessary during an aarti, while others questioned whether such moments should be performed in front of the camera.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Viral Video

Why Is Ankita Lokhande Being Trolled?

The criticism largely stems from how Ankita’s actions in the videos have been interpreted online. Several users called the gestures “overacting”, while some comments suggested that the actress had turned a religious ceremony into a performance.

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

However, the reactions are based on viewers’ interpretations of the videos, and there has been no indication that Ankita intended to offend anyone through her participation in the celebrations. The actress has also not publicly addressed the trolling surrounding the viral clips so far.

Ankita Lokhande’s Journey From TV To Bollywood

Ankita became a household name after playing Archana in Pavitra Rishta, the television show that also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The series ran from 2009 to 2014 and established Ankita as one of television’s familiar faces.  She later made the transition to films with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, where she played Jhalkari Bai, followed by Baaghi 3 in 2020. She also appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in 2024.

Ankita, who married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021, also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, where her personal life and relationship with Jain became a major part of the show’s conversations.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media
Tags: Ankita LokhandeBollywood

RELATED News

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024; Legendary Actor’s Five-Decade Journey Gets Its Biggest Honour

Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH

Nikkhil Advani’s Emotional Tribute To Salman Khan: ‘I Am Forever Grateful’; The Revolutionaries Screening Brings Old Bond To Fore

September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List

LATEST NEWS

Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Surabhi Reddy Viral MMS Row: Who Is She And What Did Teju Say About The Leaked Clip?

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

India’s New Business Transition Economy: What Happens After a Business Is Built?

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media
Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media
Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media
Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media
Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

QUICK LINKS