Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Ankita Lokhande is once again at the centre of social media attention, but this time it is not related to a television or film project. Videos from the actress’ Ganpati celebrations have surfaced online and triggered a wave of reactions, with some social media users criticising her conduct during the religious ceremony. In the clips circulating online, Ankita can be seen participating in the Ganpati celebrations with others. Some portions of the videos show her making loud vocal expressions and animated gestures while the prayers are taking place. Another moment has also drawn attention for what some viewers interpreted as gestures related to having a child.

The videos have since sparked a debate in the comments section, with reactions ranging from criticism of her expressions to comments accusing her of “overacting”. Some users described the behaviour as unnecessary during an aarti, while others questioned whether such moments should be performed in front of the camera.

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Why Is Ankita Lokhande Being Trolled?

The criticism largely stems from how Ankita’s actions in the videos have been interpreted online. Several users called the gestures “overacting”, while some comments suggested that the actress had turned a religious ceremony into a performance.

However, the reactions are based on viewers’ interpretations of the videos, and there has been no indication that Ankita intended to offend anyone through her participation in the celebrations. The actress has also not publicly addressed the trolling surrounding the viral clips so far.

Ankita Lokhande’s Journey From TV To Bollywood

Ankita became a household name after playing Archana in Pavitra Rishta, the television show that also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The series ran from 2009 to 2014 and established Ankita as one of television’s familiar faces. She later made the transition to films with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, where she played Jhalkari Bai, followed by Baaghi 3 in 2020. She also appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in 2024.

Ankita, who married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021, also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, where her personal life and relationship with Jain became a major part of the show’s conversations.