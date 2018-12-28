Television diva Ankita Lokhande had a supreme 2018 as the year lead her to a new big step in her career. Rising with her Bollywood debut Manikarnika, Ankita has somehow been in the headlines whole year. The gorgeous diva will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika playing a significant role of Jhalkari Bai. Since the trailer has been out on the internet a few days ago, Ankita Lokhande has been hogging headlines for her impressive sequences.

The hottie debuted in Indian television in the year 2009 with Zee TV’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The actor got many accolades for this role and also became one of the highest paid actors in Indian television. Ankita Lokhande also took part in the famous reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and gained massive popularity.

One of the most beautiful ladies of the small screen is also an internet sensation who steals the limelight with her hot and happening updates. Be it her stunning birthday bash photos or the stunning vacation stills, Anikta Lokhande looked smoking hot in all of that. Well, some of those photos took the internet by a storm in 2018 and we have brought it here for you!

Check out these hot and sexy photos of Ankita Lokhande that surfaced the internet most!

