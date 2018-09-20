TV actor and star Ankita Lokhande posted some great pictures on Instagram, which were uploaded by her on Thursday, September 20. In the pictures, she was seen wearing an amazing royal blue gown. With some smile, she was also seen dancing in the pictures. For more watch here!

The diva, just like other Bollywood, TV celebrities, often shares photos, videos if her day to day life

Tv star and actor Ankita Lokhande, who will make her debut in Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi film, uploaded 3 beautiful pictures in a magnificent royal blue gown, in which she was seen smiling in some great dance moves. Her opened hair added more beauty to the pictures. The pictures were shared by the diva on her official Instagram page on Thursday, September 20.

The diva, just like other Bollywood, TV celebrities, often shares photos, videos of her day to day life. And in the age of the Internet, posting pictures, the videos are the best way of keeping a connection with the audience. Ankita, also recently shared pictures of her photo shoot and vacations.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh’s latest Instagram photo is winning the Internet, view photo

The diva is gearing up for the film, in which she will be seen as Jhalkaribai, a brave warrior, and will be featured with the gorgeous Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the role of Rani Lakshmibai.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on January 25 next year and is reportedly going to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. The diva gained limelight after she was seen in TV soap titled Pavitra Rishta.

In one of the interviews, she said that she was offered a role in prominent director Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, but since she is making her debut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she had to refuse.

Earlier, the actor had shared some great pictures of her latest photo shoot, in which she was seen wearing a green and golden outfit, paired with golden jewellery.

ALSO READ: Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife Rukmini welcome baby girl

ALSO READ: Naila Nayem, the Sunny Leone of Bangladesh, is rocking the internet with her hot pictures

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More