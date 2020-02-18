Ankita Lokhande Instagram photos: Ankita Lokhande is one of the renowned names in the Television industry, she rose to fame with the serial Pavitra Rishta, Take a look at top 10 photos of Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande Instagram photos: One of the most versatile actress, Ankita Lokhande is hitting headlines for her latest post, in the photo, she is displaying her high-end fashion sense, where she looks gorgeous in a white suit, to complete her look the stunner wore day makeup look and let her hair loose.

Till now the photo has got more than 28,000 likes with hundred of lovable comments. No doubt her beauty is mesmerizing and can charm anyone with it. A fan wrote: She is looking graceful in Kashmiri woman look. While another fan could stop lauding her eyes and wrote: Her eyes say a lot as if she wants to conquer the world. No doubt, her each move makes news from her stylish outfits to her ace acting skills.

On the professional front, Ankita is doing quite well in her career as she has various big-budget films in her kitty. Currently, the diva is enrolled in various projects, and Baaghi 3 is one of them. In 2019, the charmer charmed her fans with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Check out her post:

Needless to say, Ankita has an immense power to achieve anything in her life as her career graph is the proof of it, in 2009 she debuted with a TV serial Pavitra Rishta as

Archana Manav Deshmukh, the serial for the straight 6 years was on the top TRP chart, and Indian loved her work.

Check out Top 10 Ankita Lokhande Instagram photos:

