Television beauty, Ankita Lokhande has been avid in socialising for a long time and her amazing photos are enough to take your breath away. This time too, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram account to post a series of photos in the royal look from her upcoming Bollywood movie Manikarnika. It is needless to mention how effortlessly she is carrying the outfit with utmost elegance in her latest photos. One of the most popular and loved television actor, Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The diva will be seen essaying the significant role of Rani Laxmibai’s confidante Jhalkaribai in the movie with other stars like Atul Kulkarni who will be seen as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi playing the role of Peshwa Bajirao and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao.

Here are the adorable photos which will leave you stunned:

Adding the tadka of swag in the look, the gorgeous lady is wearing a pair of round sunglasses in one of her photos posted on her official social media handle.

The Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande, popularly known as Archana of small screen was a household name for quite a time but the way she turned up her glam quotient is undoubtedly remarkable.

Check out some of the hottest looks of the sizzling beauty of television:

Talking about the film, Krish and Kangana Ranaut directorial epic biological film is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. Made under the banners Kairos Kontent Studios & EaseMyTrip, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi stars Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi and Taher Shabbir.

