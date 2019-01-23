Ankita Lokhande Instagram photos: Ankita Lokhande who has a massive fandom is all set to make her debut with Manikarnika on the silver screen. The actor is the most followed celebrity on Instagram. She is also one of those celebrities who is also left no stone unturned to flaunt her fashionable attires.

Ankita Lokhande who is all set to make her debut as Jhalkari Bai on the silver screen with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is making sure to go a notch higher in choosing her sartorial outfits. From her promotional spree, Ankita Lokhande shared a photograph on her official Instagram handle, recently. In the photographs, she looks beautiful. She can be seen wearing a white pantsuit. She matcher her overall appearance with pearl diamonds. Undoubtedly, she carries her outfit with utmost elegance and confidence. A subtle makeup with and a dab of pink lipstick and hair tied in a ponytail worked for the day. The silver coloured strappy stiletto rounded off her overall appearance. She receives bonus points for her million dollar smile.

This isn’t the first time that she has unimpressed all her fans with her stylish outings. Time and again, she has given fashion goals and left all of us awestruck. Her style is always on point and has hardly received negative comments about her outfits.

In the movie, Ankita Lokhande will essay the role of Jhalkari Bai who is a woman soldier who played a significant role in the1857 Revolt. In the historical period drama, Kangana Ranaut will play the titular role.

Ankita Lokhande appeared on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput. She broke up a long-term relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Ankita Lokhande has found her new love in Vicky Jain. She even confirmed to a leading daily about her relationship.

