Television star Ankita Lokhande is seizing hearts with her all-white bold look in Greece! Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita has shared 3 photos from her recent trip which is winning the internet all over. Ankita is showing off her beautifully tanned curves in these pictures and we cannot get over it!

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. The fan following of this beauty has also risen since she has turned her Instagram game up. In this recently uploaded picture, Ankita Lokhande is looking fiery wearing white and flaunting her tanned curves. Ankita has posted a total of 3 photos in this outfit and she is looking breath-taking in all of them. She is carrying a fully white attire accessorised by black goggles.

Ankita has captioned the picture proudly showing off her tan and curves, on which the fans are going crazy.

Ankita has alos mentioned in of othese pictures that she has been styled by Hemlata and the outfit is from since1988.in.

These pictures apparenty belong to her trip to Greece. Ankita is wearing a beautiful white bralette and a high waist pleated pant. The best part of the whole outfit is the white embroidered wrap throw added on top of everything.

On the work front, Television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to debut in Bollywood alongside Kangana Ranaut in the big project Manikarnika. Ankita is determined to change her homegirl image that came from her daily soap hit Pavitra Rishta. Reportedly, In the movie Manikarnika, she will be playing the role of Jhalkari Bai who was one of the valiant soldiers in the Jhansi Ki Rani women army.

Ankita Lokhande fans are eagerly waiting to se her on the big screens soon.

