Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika in which she will be playing the role of Jhalkaribai, has been killing the Internet with her stunning and sexy photos!

Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika in which she will be playing the role of Jhalkaribai, has been killing the Internet with her stunning and sexy photos! A fan page of the Pavitra Rishta fame shared her hot photo on photo-sharing app Instagram in which Ankita Lokhande is dressed in a pink dress. A classy blazer and pink pants with an orange top.

Her curls are adding charm to her classy and stylish look and the photo has received a thumbs up from fans! Ankita Lokhande became a household name after she played the lead role in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer long-running television daily soap Pavitra Rishta which ran for over 5 years. Ankita Lokhande was previously dating her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who is now a successful Bollywood actor. Ankita Lokhande has also featured in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the 4th season Comedy Circus, Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among many others.

Her film is slated to hit the big screen on January 25 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More