Putting everyone’s anticipation to rest, Ankita Lokhande finally took it to twitter to express her feelings upon the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sushant dated for over 6 years. Today marks one month to Sushant’s death. The Chhichhore actor committed suicide and is said to have been battling depression for a period of more than 6 months. His death sent shockwaves not only across Bollywood but across the entire country.
Ankita posted a picture with a caption where she called Sushant as Child of God. A lightened Diya, a temple, and, some white flowers can be witnessed in the picture shared by the actress. Fans of both Sushant and Ankita got emotional over the post and commented wishing strength to the actress. Some fans even said that Sushant and Ankita were a great pair and Ankita’s presence in his life might have made a difference.
CHIlD OF GOD😇 pic.twitter.com/0gPJZzxHKp
— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 14, 2020
Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, the two were in lead roles. Ankita’s character was called Archana while that of Sushant was named Manav. They started dating during the show and were an idol couple ever since. Later, Sushant quit the show as he stepped into Bollywood. This also leads to problems between the couple and finally, they parted their ways.
There were rumours that they were so much in love that at one point Ankita was about to quit her career for Sushant. Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara also tweeted that its been one month now, Sushant won’t ever even call him.
एक महीना हो गया है आज 😞 ‘’अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा ‘’
— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 14, 2020