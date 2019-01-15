The television actor Ankita Lokhande who is geared up to make her debut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi revealed that she is in love with Vicky Jain. The actor has also shared the details regarding her wedding. Earlier to this relationship, she had a love affair with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande who is busy in promoting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has found her love in Vicky Jain. Speaking to a leading daily she said Vicky is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, she is in love. Revealing about the wedding, she said at the right time, she would inform everyone and will definitely send an invitation. She can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. Presently, she just wants to focus on work at the moment.

Further talking about love, she said love is really important for her because she believes in it. She believes in sharing the love with everyone, including her family, dogs and myself, and not just the person she gets married to.

Relationships are very important because that’s the bond one shares with someone and that’s how love grows between people. Marriage has always been in her dream. She had always wanted to get married. But at this point, her priorities have changed. She really looking forward to do more films.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship made a lot of headlines. The TV actors met during [producer director Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta. The couple broke up mutually. The couple have often times been spotted together at various public events. However, despite exchanging glances, the duo never spoke with each other.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Sushant Singh Rajput wished Ankit Lokhande best luck for her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

