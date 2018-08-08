Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be playing the lead role, has taken over the Internet after the diva shared some sexy photos from her vacation in Greece, the country of blue beaches, and the photos have been breaking the Internet all thanks to Ankita's sexy body and gorgeous face.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be playing the lead role, has taken over the Internet after the diva shared some sexy photos from her vacation in Greece, the country of blue beaches, and the photos have been breaking the Internet all thanks to Ankita’s sexy body and gorgeous face.

Dressed in a sexy white Poncho, Ankita Lokhande is looking like a million bucks as she is shilling by the beach and her photos which she has been sharing on her Instagram account have taken social media by storm. Ankita is having a gala time in Greece where she is off for a holiday and needs some relaxation away from her busy schedule.

Light between oceans 💫 #Greece A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 5, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

Ice cream solves everything 🍦🍭#greece A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

Ankita Lokhande becomes a household name after she featured in the long-running television series Pavitra Rishta which has topped the TRP chart for years and Ankita became one of the highest paid television actresses and is now making her big Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Ankita is the former girlfriend of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was also her co-star in Pavitra Rishta. Sushant and Ankita called it quits soon after the MS Dhoni actor made his big Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. Ankita has a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most popular television actresses. Her photos and videos which she keeps posting on her social media accounts go viral in no time.

Her recent photos from her Greece vacation have been breaking the Internet ever since they started surfacing on social media. Ankita Lokhande also gave very interesting captions to her photos. Here are all her sexy photos!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More