Though, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended, the controversies around the show seem not to end anytime soon. Though, Aanchal Khurana won the show, Ankita Srivastava and Balraj Sayal also walked out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a couple. After winning the show, Aanchal also opened up about all the contestants including Paras in an interview and revealed that from the starting itself Ankita Srivastava got indulged with Balraj Syal while flirting with Paras Chhabra or going on a date with him.

From sitting on Balraj’s lap to demanding a kiss, Ankita was more interested in Balraj than Paras. As per the recent development, Ankita Srivastava has now reacted to all these allegations by Aanchal and said that Aanchal was the last contestant to enter the house and in order to impress Paras, she insulted all other contestants to enhance her image in front of Paras.

Ankita further revealed that Aanchal was the fakest and only grabbed eyeballs by raising controversies. She further revealed about her equation with Balraj Syal and said that just because she chose Balraj in the finale episode doesn’t mean that now their next step is getting engaged or married.

Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha starrer launch gets postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

She added saying that firstly she will like to know about Balraj Syal personally, which she doesn’t know. She will like to know whether Balraj makes her feel the same as he did inside the house. Ankita also clarified saying that they have no plans of getting married and they are just friends for now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App