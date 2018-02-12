Super hot and sexy Ankita Srivastava made her big Bollywood entry opposite Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the super hit film Welcome Back. Even though Ankita Srivastava has stayed away from the limelight from a long while , her fans still want her to make her big Bollywood comeback. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Ankita Srivastava.

After captivating the modelling industry with ethereal charm and super hot looks, Ankita Srivastava got a dream debut in the sequel of Welcome series: Welcome Back. Not only did the diva got a chance to play the love interest of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the film but also had to fill large shoes as a similar kind of role had been essayed by Mallika Sherawat in the Welcome. In an interview with a leading daily Ankita had revealed that she had to be sexy as well as smart which gave an extra edge to her career.

She said, “Yes! My character Chandni is very similar to Mallika Sherawat’s character Laila. Since she was also Anil sir and Nana sir’s love interest”. She further added “Keeping in mind Laila’s character portraying Chandni comes with high expectations and I hope I match up to that level. I have to be sexy and smart at the same time with gives it a different edge to my character”. The diva talking about the huge star cast in the film said, “Working with legends like Anil ji, Nana ji, and Dimple ji was a great experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Chandni’s character being challenging, from my director to my co-stars everyone was very co-operative towards me and took me under their wings and lent a helping hand to me in order to perfect my role.”

Even though the film did extremely well at the box office, Ankita Srivastava failed to make a comeback in the industry again. However, what served as the greatest gift for Ankita was her loyal fan base that still request her to make a wholehearted comeback on the big screen.

